Miami claimed Ort (elbow) off waivers from the Mariners on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Ort gave up 19 runs -- 16 earned -- over 23 major-league innings this past season, but he has always excelled in the minors and could perhaps find a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen if his health cooperates. The 31-year-old battled elbow trouble down the stretch in 2023.