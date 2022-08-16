Diaz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll take a seat with southpaw Sean Manaea on the bump for San Diego, the lefty-hitting Diaz appears to have solidified himself as the Marlins' primary first baseman against right-handed pitching, while Jesus Aguilar and Garrett Cooper have moved into a timeshare at designated hitter in those matchups. Diaz has yet to turn his steady role into meaningful fantasy production, however; he's slashing .145/.250/.164 with zero home runs, one stolen base, two RBI and five runs in 17 games since his July 26 promotion from Triple-A Jacksonville.