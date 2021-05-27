Marte's contract was selected by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Marte has spent parts of the last four seasons at the Triple-A level, but he'll be in line to make his major-league debut in the near future. In 18 games with Triple-A Jacksonville to begin the 2021 campaign, Marte hit .263 with three home runs, 11 RBI and six runs scored. The 27-year-old should mainly serve as a depth option but could see some at-bats with Miguel Rojas (finger) expected to miss time.