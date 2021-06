The Marlins outrighted Marte to Triple-A Jacksonville after he cleared waivers Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

A 27-year-old utility infielder with three career MLB plate appearances to his name, Marte unsurprisingly didn't attract much attention on the waiver wire after the Marlins booted him off their 40-man roster Thursday. He'll remain in the Marlins organization as a depth piece at Triple-A.