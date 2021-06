Marte's contract was selected by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Marte was outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville on June 6, and he went 1-for-18 with a run, three stolen bases and seven strikeouts across his last five minor-league games. He'll now rejoin the major-league roster and should serve in a depth role after Deven Marrero was designated for assignment Saturday.