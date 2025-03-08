Meyer appears to be in the lead to win the fifth starter role to begin the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

There's no big surprise here, as the 25-year-old right-hander's main competition for the job, Valente Bellozo, lacks his pedigree or raw stuff. Meyer is being brought along carefully in camp after throwing 115 innings last season between Triple-A and the majors in his return from Tommy John surgery, and through three innings so far over two Grapefruit League appearances, he has yet to allow a run with a 2:1 K:BB.