Meyer (3-4) earned the win Friday against the Rays after allowing four runs on six hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Meyer continues to struggle with run prevention, yielding at least four runs in his fourth straight start, but his seven punchouts were the most in his past four outings. The 26-year-old right-hander kept the ball in the yard for just the second time in his last six appearances, but he has a 7.97 ERA and 18:9 K:BB over his last 20.1 innings. Meyer could have a hard time getting back on track in his next scheduled start versus the Cubs, who are scoring 5.7 runs per game across their first 45 contests.