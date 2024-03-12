Meyer gave up one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings while striking out two in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Entering the game in the fourth inning after Trevor Rogers had delivered three scoreless innings of his own, Meyer tossed 23 of 39 pitches for strikes against a plausible Opening Day lineup for the Mets. With Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera both looking at possible IL stints to begin the season due to shoulder issues, the door is open for Meyer to claim a rotation spot, and the 2020 first-round pick has made his case with a 0.00 ERA and 5:1 K:BB through seven spring innings.