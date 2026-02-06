Meyer (hip) is expected to be a full-go for the start of spring training, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander go off to a fast start last season, posting a 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 41:7 K:BB through 30 innings over his first five starts, but Meyer's numbers cratered after that due to a hip issue that eventually required surgery. With the Marlins having traded Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers this offseason, the team has three open rotation spots behind Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez, and Meyer is being counted on to fill one of them. If he can stay healthy and rediscover that early 2025 form, he'll be headed for a breakout campaign.