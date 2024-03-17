Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Sunday that Meyer could still be a rotation option to open the season for the Marlins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old's dismissal to minor-league camp Tuesday appeared to be the end of his bid for the rotation, but injuries for Eury Perez (elbow), Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Edward Cabrera (shoulder) leave Miami without most of its presumed starting unit. Meyer pitched seven scoreless frames during Grapefruit League action and is the organization's top prospect, but he didn't pitch at all last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.