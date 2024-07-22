Meyer started and covered 3.1 innings for Triple-A Jacksonville in Saturday's 3-2 win over Durham, striking out seven while allowing one earned run on six hits and one walk.

The Marlins will need a fifth starter for the first time in the second half Tuesday versus the Orioles, but Meyer's appearance for the Triple-A club over the weekend takes him out of the mix for a call-up. Meyer could still be promoted to the big leagues at some point in the near future, but the Marlins have thus far been reluctant to tip their hand regarding when exactly their top pitching prospect might return to the majors. The right-hander broke camp with the big club and turned in a 2.12 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 17 innings over his first three starts, but he was demoted to Triple-A on April 15 and has remained there ever since. He posted underwhelming numbers in his first two months at Jacksonville while sticking to a strict once-a-week pitching schedule, but he's settled in nicely since the beginning of July, logging a 0.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 19 innings.