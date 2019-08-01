Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Day-to-day with hip tightness
Rojas is day-to-day after being removed from Thursday's game against the Twins due to right hip tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas suffered the injury while running from first to third in the bottom of the third inning Thursday. The shortstop was 1-for-2 prior to being replaced by Yadiel Rivera. The Marlins will likely wait and see how Rojas is feeling during Friday's off day before determining his status for Saturday's series opener against the Rays.
