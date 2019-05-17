Rojas (ribs) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Friday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's game after an issue cropped up with his rib cage, but he's good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day. The 30-year-old will look to break out of his current slump as he is 2-for-20 over his last six games.