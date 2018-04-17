Rojas went 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's loss to the Yankees.

Very little has gone right for the Marlins in the early part of 2018, but Rojas has been a pleasant surprise with a .302/.353/.444 slash line through 16 games. It's been assumed that J.T. Riddle (shoulder) would take over as the starting shortstop once he comes off the disabled list, or at least take over the larger share of a platoon, but if Rojas keeps hitting he'll be tough to dislodge from an offense that needs all the help it can get.