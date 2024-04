Gordon went 2-for-5 with three-run homer in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Gordon mirrored Jazz Chisholm with a three-run blast as part of a six-run first inning for the Marlins of Kyle Gibson. Gordon hit just two home runs in 93 plate appearances all of last year and has already left the yard twice in 16 plate appearances this season, showing some increased power early on. He now has four hits and six RBI on the year so far with three of his hits going for extra bases.