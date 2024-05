Gordon went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 9-1 win over San Diego.

Gordon had gone just 1-for-15 with no stolen bases in seven games coming into Wednesday's contest. He's now slashing .230/.260/.374 on the year with five homers, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored while going 5-for-7 in stolen base attempts. Gordon should continue to serve as the Marlins' primary left fielder against right-handed pitching.