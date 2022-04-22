Lopez (2-0) secured the win against St. Louis on Thursday, yielding three hits and striking out nine over seven scoreless innings.

The Cardinals managed only three harmless singles against Lopez as the right-hander posted one of the strongest efforts of his career. Lopez racked up 15 swinging strikes, punched out nine batters and retired the final 11 hitters he faced to register his second win. The outstanding outing lowered Lopez's season ERA to a miniscule 0.52, and he has tossed 12.1 scoreless frames over his past two appearances. He'll look to keep rolling on the road against Washington in his next scheduled start.