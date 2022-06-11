Lopez was removed from Friday's game against the Astros in the bottom of the fifth inning after being hit by a comebacker on his right wrist, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Lopez sustained his injury with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning and threw a warmup pitch in an attempt to stay in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer. He was productive prior to his departure, allowing just one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings. The exact nature and severity of Lopez's injury aren't yet known.