Lopez (8-8) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Lopez threw 60 of 90 pitches for strikes in an effective outing, which snapped his run of four starts without a win. It was his first quality start since July 26 and his ninth such effort of the season. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.66 with a 1.16 WHIP and 136:42 K:BB through 140 innings across 25 starts. Lopez is lined up for a home start against the Dodgers in his next appearance.