Lopez (wrist) is starting Friday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lopez exited last Friday's start against the Astros due to a right wrist contusion and was unable to make his start Wednesday against the Phillies. However, he'll rejoin the rotation for Friday's series opener against the Mets after getting a few extra days of rest. Over his last three starts, the right-hander posted a 3.12 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 17.1 innings.

