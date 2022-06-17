Lopez (wrist) is starting Friday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Lopez exited last Friday's start against the Astros due to a right wrist contusion and was unable to make his start Wednesday against the Phillies. However, he'll rejoin the rotation for Friday's series opener against the Mets after getting a few extra days of rest. Over his last three starts, the right-hander posted a 3.12 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 17.1 innings.
