Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Blows save, takes loss Sunday

Fairbanks (3-4) blew the save and took the loss Sunday against the Brewers after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

Fairbanks entered the ninth inning protecting a one-run lead but allowed a leadoff single before issuing a walk to Brice Turang. He briefly settled down with a strikeout, but William Contreras followed with a three-run walk-off homer to hand Fairbanks his fourth loss of the season. The right-hander has now blown three of his 16 save opportunities, and after posting a 6.83 ERA and 1.41 WHIP during the first half, Sunday's outing did little to inspire confidence for fantasy managers heading into the future.