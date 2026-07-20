Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Blows save, takes loss Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Fairbanks (3-4) blew the save and took the loss Sunday against the Brewers after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

Fairbanks entered the ninth inning protecting a one-run lead but allowed a leadoff single before issuing a walk to Brice Turang. He briefly settled down with a strikeout, but William Contreras followed with a three-run walk-off homer to hand Fairbanks his fourth loss of the season. The right-hander has now blown three of his 16 save opportunities, and after posting a 6.83 ERA and 1.41 WHIP during the first half, Sunday's outing did little to inspire confidence for fantasy managers heading into the future.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!