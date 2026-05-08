Marlins' Robby Snelling: Contract selected ahead of debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins selected Snelling's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.
Snelling is set to make his major-league debut Friday with a start against the Nationals at home. The left-hander earned a promotion after collecting a dominant 1.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB in 29 innings covering six starts with Jacksonville. Snelling is taking the rotation spot vacated by Chris Paddack, who was designated for assignment. The 22-year-old rookie will have an opportunity to stick with the big club over the long haul if he performs.
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