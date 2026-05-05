Snelling is an option to start Friday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins have an opening in their rotation after designating Chris Paddack for assignment. Braxton Garrett could be first in line since he's already on the 40-man roster and Snelling is not. However, Snelling is certainly pitching well enough to get a look, having collected a 1.86 ERA and 44:15 K:BB over 29 innings covering six starts. Even if Snelling isn't the choice by the Marlins this time around, he should get his opportunity sooner rather than later.