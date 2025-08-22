Snelling allowed four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday. He struck out eight.

The 21-year-old southpaw hasn't given up an earned run in 21 straight innings for the Jumbo Shrimp, and he's worked at least six innings in five straight starts, delivering a stunning 0.88 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 46:6 K:BB over 30.2 innings during that dominant stretch. Ryan Gusto is getting called up Friday to take the open spot in the Marlins' rotation created when Cal Quantrill was waived, but Snelling has done everything he can to demonstrate he's ready for a big-league audition over the final weeks of the season.