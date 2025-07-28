Snelling gave up two runs on four hits over 6.2 innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, striking out 11 without walking a batter.

It was the best performance of the 21-year-old lefty's career, with the 11 Ks representing a new personal best. Snelling has been impressive since getting bumped up to Triple-A, posting a 2.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings, and if the Marlins find new homes for the likes of Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera at the trade deadline, Snelling could be among the replacements called up to fortify the big-league rotation.