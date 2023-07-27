Garcia has made three appearances for Triple-A Jacksonville since being optioned to the affiliate July 18, striking out seven over 3.2 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk.

Garcia earned his first big-league call-up July 7 and spent a week and a half with the Marlins before losing his spot on the 26-man active roster. He retains a spot on the Marlins' 40-man roster and could be in store for another promotion before season's end if he continues to excel out of the Jacksonville bullpen. The 27-year-old lefty owns a 2.90 ERA and 61:22 K:BB in 40.1 innings on the season at Triple-A.