Munoz escaped with a no-decision in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Cardinals, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander wasn't able to build on an impressive performance against the Mets his last time out, and Munoz served up multiple homers for the fourth time in his six big-league starts this season. He's been taken deep 11 times in only 29.2 innings, fueling a 5.76 ERA, but the Marlins' injury issues in the rotation give them few options to replace him. Munoz will try to keep the ball in the park in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Kansas City.