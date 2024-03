The Marlins optioned Munoz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Now a part of his fourth organization in less than a year after the Marlins acquired him in December, Munoz retains a spot on Miami's 40-man roster but will need to distinguish himself in the minors before he garners his first big-league call-up. While splitting most of his time between Atlanta and Washington's Triple-A affiliates in 2023, the 23-year-old compiled a 5.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 81:53 K:BB across 78 innings.