Munoz pitched six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five batters.

Munoz remained in the rotation despite struggling in his previous start, and that decision paid off for Miami as the rookie right-hander recorded the best start of his big-league career. The only hit Munoz allowed was a sixth-inning single by Harrison Bader, and Bader was soon wiped out trying to steal. Munoz was in line for the win when he departed following that frame, but he had to settle for a no-decision due to a ninth-inning implosion by closer Tanner Scott. Munoz will almost certainly remain in the rotation for the time being given his fantastic outing Wednesday, though he could eventually be pushed back to the minors with the returns of Edward Cabrera (shoulder), Ryan Weathers (finger) and Sixto Sanchez (shoulder).