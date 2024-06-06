Munoz is likely to be recalled to start Saturday versus the Guardians, Nate Karzmer of Fish on First reports.

Karzmer dropped the news following an interview with Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, although it's not clear whether Schumaker is the one who tipped Karzmer off. It's the rotation spot vacated by the injured Sixto Sanchez (shoulder). Munoz has collected a 5.17 ERA and 19:7 K:BB over 15.2 innings covering three starts with the Marlins this season.