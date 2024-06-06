Munoz is likely to be recalled to start Saturday versus the Guardians, Nate Karzmer of Fish on First reports.
Karzmer dropped the news following an interview with Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, although it's not clear whether Schumaker is the one who tipped Karzmer off. It's the rotation spot vacated by the injured Sixto Sanchez (shoulder). Munoz has collected a 5.17 ERA and 19:7 K:BB over 15.2 innings covering three starts with the Marlins this season.
More News
-
Marlins' Roddery Munoz: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Roddery Munoz: Knocked around by Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Roddery Munoz: Another turn through rotation•
-
Marlins' Roddery Munoz: Shines in second big-league start•
-
Marlins' Roddery Munoz: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Marlins' Roddery Munoz: Promotion imminent•