Munoz is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was called up to start Saturday against the Guardians and will receive a second turn through the rotation. Munoz gave up four runs over four innings during that outing and has a 5.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB over 19.2 frames in his four starts for the Marlins this year.