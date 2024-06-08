The Marlins recalled Munoz from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday to start against the Guardians.

The 24-year-old righty will come up from the minors to fill the open rotation spot created by Sixto Sanchez's (shoulder) move to the injured list. Munoz has started three games for the Marlins already this year, posting a 5.17 ERA and 1.21 WHIP alongside a 19:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings. Until he is able to turn in consistent success in the majors, he is not a recommended fantasy option.