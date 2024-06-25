Munoz (1-3) took the loss against Kansas City on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Munoz's command wasn't on point Monday, as he tied a season high with four free passes while serving up three home runs. It was the second straight start in which the right-hander surrendered three long balls, and he's given up multiple homers in five of his seven outings overall on the season. Munoz's horrendous 3.5 HR/9 and poor 4.5 BB/9 has led to a 7.94 FIP, which makes his 5.80 ERA seem fortunate.