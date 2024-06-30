Munoz came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Phillies, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The rookie right-hander exited the game after 79 pitches (50 strikes) in line for his fourth loss, despite the fact the Munoz allowed less than three runs for only the second time in his last six starts. A late rally by the Marlins took him off the hook, however. Munoz will take a 5.58 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 38:20 K:BB through 40.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the White Sox.