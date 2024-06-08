Weathers was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians due to left index finger soreness, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Weathers was only able to get through 2.1 innings before being pulled, during which he allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out three batters and walking none. The Marlins haven't provided any information regarding the severity of his injury, but they'll likely keep an eye on his finger as he approaches his next scheduled start -- tentatively scheduled for Thursday against the Mets.