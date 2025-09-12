Weathers (2-1) earned the win against the Nationals on Thursday, allowing five hits while striking out four across five scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

Weathers was cleared to make his first start since early June after missing time due to a left lat strain. He looked good in his return, limiting the Nationals to five baserunners while generating 12 whiffs in just 68 pitches (46 strikes). Now that he has his first major-league start in three months under his belt, Weathers should have a longer leash in his next outing, which is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Rockies.