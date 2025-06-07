Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Exits after three innings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weathers exited Saturday's start against the Rays after three innings and was seen flexing his left arm, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.
Murphy also reports that Weathers' velocity was down in his final inning of work. The report sounds ominous, but there has been no official word from the team.
More News
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Mixed results in loss•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: No-decision against former team•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Stymies Cubs in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Goes five strong in 2025 debut•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Activated ahead of start•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Will start Wednesday for Miami•