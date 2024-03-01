Weathers allowed a hit and a walk over 2.2 scoreless innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out five.

The 24-year-old southpaw is on the fringes of the battle for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but Weathers would probably need some attrition ahead of him in the pecking order to have a legitimate chance no matter how well he pitches this spring. A long-relief role seems more likely after he stumbled to a 6.55 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 43:29 K:BB through 57.2 innings last year split between the Padres and Marlins.