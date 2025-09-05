Weathers (lat) struck out three and scattered five hits and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Making his second rehab appearance for Jacksonville, Weathers built up to 68 pitches after tossing 60 in his previous outing last Saturday. He fired 44 of his pitches for strikes and induced swings and misses on 12 of those offerings. The Marlins have yet to reveal the next step for Weathers, but the southpaw could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to make a start during next week's series with the Nationals, which would mark his first appearance at the big-league level since June 7. If Weathers is activated during the upcoming week, he would likely be operating with a light workload restriction in his first start back from the IL.