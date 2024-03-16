Weathers gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

The 24-year-old southpaw is competing for an Opening Day rotation spot with the Marlins potentially down Eury Perez (finger), Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Edward Cabrera (shoulder) to begin the season, so while Weathers' overall results Friday weren't all that impressive, the most important takeaway is that he built up to 79 pitches (50 strikes). Weathers has overall had a strong spring, posting a 21:4 K:BB through 18 innings, and the solo shot he gave up to Jose Fermin in the fourth inning Friday has been the only homer he's allowed.