Weathers (1-1) took the loss against the Giants on Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Weathers generated an impressive 17 whiffs on 99 pitches and was largely undone by a three-run homer in the fourth inning. It marked the first time the southpaw completed six innings since returning from the injured list May 14, though he had allowed just two earned runs over his previous three starts. He'll carry a 2.49 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 21.2 innings into a road matchup with the Rays next weekend.