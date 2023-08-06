The Marlins optioned Weathers to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Just one day after being called up from Triple-A for his Marlins debut, Weathers finds himself back in the minors. The demotion comes after he covered 3.2 innings in relief and gave up six earned runs on six hits and four walks while taking the loss Saturday against the Rangers. Weathers is expected to slot into the rotation at Jacksonville, and he could be first in line for a call-up if Miami requires a starter at any point over the final two months of the season.