Weathers allowed two unearned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Monday.

Weathers continued his strong start to the campaign Monday, coming up one out short of a quality start against his former team. This was the first time he's been tagged for multiple runs across three starts, as a two-out error by Connor Norby allowed the Padres to extend a rally in the fourth inning. Weathers threw 94 pitches (53 strikes) in this outing, displaying a bit of shaky control, but he looks fully stretched out at this point after opening the year on the injured list due to a forearm strain. Weathers has a 1.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants over the weekend.