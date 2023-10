Weathers was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville and will start Sunday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old lefty made a couple appearances for Miami in August after being acquired from San Diego, and he'll rejoin the big club for one final start in the regular season. Weathers has struggled to a 7.32 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 38:26 K:BB over 51.2 innings between the two teams this year.