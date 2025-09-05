Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Rejoining rotation next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weathers (lat) will rejoin the Marlins' rotation in the middle of next week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The exact date of Weathers' return had not been confirmed, but he appears lined up to start Sept. 10 against the Nationals. Weathers has been sidelined since early June with a left lat strain but has been cleared to return after making a couple rehab starts. The left-hander threw 68 pitches and went 4.2 innings in his last rehab outing, so he will have a relatively limited workload in next week's return to the Marlins' rotation.
