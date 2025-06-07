default-cbs-image
Weathers was removed from Saturday's start for precautionary reasons and will undergo further evaluation, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Weathers was removed from his start after three innings Saturday against the Rays after displaying diminished velocity while also flexing his left arm. The preliminary news is positive, though he's likely to get imaging to clarify his outlook.

