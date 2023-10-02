Weathers did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out five.

Called up for a spot start Sunday, Weathers delivered his first quality start since April 17, as he blanked the Pirates over six innings. However, the Marlins failed to provide any run support in an eventual 3-0 loss, leaving Weathers with a no-decision. The 23-year-old left-hander will finish the year 1-8 with a 6.55 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 43:29 K:BB across 57.2 innings between Miami and San Diego.