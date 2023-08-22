Weathers (1-8) took the loss against San Diego on Monday, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings.

Weathers made his second start since the Padres traded him to Miami on Aug. 1, but neither outing has gone well. The southpaw has had trouble finding the strike zone in each outing, walking four batters against Texas on Aug. 5 and five versus San Diego on Monday. The walks were particularly harmful in the second inning, as Weathers loaded the bases on three straight one-out free passes before serving up a grand slam to Ha-Seong Kim. Weathers has surrendered 11 runs over seven frames while taking a pair of losses in two starts since joining Miami, making it hard to see him continuing in the rotation with the team still battling for a wild-card spot.