Weathers is listed as the probable starter for Monday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Weathers was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville in early August after making his Marlins debut as a reliever, giving up six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings against the Rangers. However he'll rejoin the major-league club to serve as the starting pitcher against his former team.