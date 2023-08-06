Weathers (1-7) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings of relief as the Marlins were downed 9-8 by the Rangers. He struck out five.

Entering the game in the fifth inning, the southpaw was immediately greeted by homers off the bats of Corey Seager and Josh Jung, turning a 5-3 Miami lead into a deficit the team never overcame. Adding insult to injury, that also stuck Weathers with a blown save in his Marlins debut. He did at least soak up some innings, tossing 95 pitches (but only 52 strikes), while starter George Soriano lasted only 59 pitches before exiting. Weathers' performance didn't make much of a case for him to move into the rotation, but it's not yet clear how the Marlins will handle their fifth starter spot from here.